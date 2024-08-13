Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.1% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $768,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $218.35. 367,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.69 and a 200-day moving average of $219.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.