Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,201,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,066 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 955,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,262,119. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.