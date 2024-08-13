Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOX traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.52. 3,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,482. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

