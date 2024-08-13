US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTEN traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,698. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.63.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Increases Dividend

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

