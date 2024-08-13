UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UOL Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UOLGY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,545. UOL Group has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

