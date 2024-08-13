UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 525 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.17.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH traded up $6.53 on Monday, hitting $565.29. 2,528,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,271,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $591.54. The firm has a market cap of $520.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $523.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.39.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.03, for a total value of $868,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,507,748.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 2,851 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.88, for a total value of $1,624,727.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,029.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

