United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,218,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,568,798,000 after buying an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,322,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $991,556,000 after purchasing an additional 406,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.12 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

