United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group LLC

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.4% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after buying an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,128,322,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,005 shares during the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $160,787,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,607,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,517,000 after purchasing an additional 980,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.86. 2,546,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $176.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11. The company has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

