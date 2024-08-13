UniBot Price Hits $6.48 (UNIBOT)

UniBot (UNIBOT) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, UniBot has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniBot has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of UniBot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniBot token can now be purchased for approximately $6.48 or 0.00010825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About UniBot

UniBot’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. UniBot’s official Twitter account is @teamunibot. UniBot’s official message board is medium.com/@uniboteth. The official website for UniBot is unibot.app.

UniBot Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBot (UNIBOT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniBot has a current supply of 1,000,000. The last known price of UniBot is 6.05723579 USD and is down -10.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,460,980.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibot.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniBot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniBot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniBot using one of the exchanges listed above.

