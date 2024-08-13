Ultra 24-Hour Volume Reaches $736,008.54 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $736,008.54 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,986.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.64 or 0.00579862 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00035895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00072219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08409482 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $556,378.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

