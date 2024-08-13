UBS Group (UBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.2 %

UBS Group stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $32.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

