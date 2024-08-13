UBS Group Cuts Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.23.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MRO traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 932,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,956,205. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 374.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 175,964 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.