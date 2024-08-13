UBS Group Cuts Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $41.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Get Immunovant alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Immunovant

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 150,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,564. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $479,232.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,036,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $96,273.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,294,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,990 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunovant

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 36,659 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Immunovant by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.