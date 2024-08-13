Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Tucows stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $21.36. 37,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $233.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Tucows has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.66.
Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
