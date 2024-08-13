Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Tucows stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $21.36. 37,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $233.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Tucows has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.46 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 490.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Tucows by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Tucows by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tucows by 16,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in Tucows by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,989,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

