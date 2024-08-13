Tritax Eurobox plc Plans Dividend of €0.01 (LON:EBOX)

Tritax Eurobox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Tritax Eurobox Trading Up 1.4 %

EBOX opened at GBX 67.30 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £284.50 million, a P/E ratio of 269.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 63.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.04. Tritax Eurobox has a 12 month low of GBX 43.55 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 69.20 ($0.88).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Orr purchased 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £1,356.60 ($1,732.12). 4.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tritax Eurobox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

