TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) versus First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Head-To-Head Contrast

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First BanCorp. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Volatility and Risk

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67 First BanCorp. 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TriCo Bancshares and First BanCorp., as reported by MarketBeat.

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $49.80, suggesting a potential upside of 19.91%. First BanCorp. has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 5.21%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than First BanCorp..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of TriCo Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and First BanCorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $396.19 million 3.48 $117.39 million $3.28 12.66 First BanCorp. $892.06 million 3.65 $302.86 million $1.75 11.19

First BanCorp. has higher revenue and earnings than TriCo Bancshares. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 21.63% 10.03% 1.15% First BanCorp. 25.91% 21.86% 1.68%

Summary

First BanCorp. beats TriCo Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; credit and debit cards; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. Further, it provides checking, saving, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts; equipment financing; certificate of deposit account registry service; certificated of deposit; and IntraFi cash service. TriCo Bancshares was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; hedging activities; and purchase of mortgage loans from branch and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, term and construction loan, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.