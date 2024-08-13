Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TREX shares. Stephens cut Trex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Trex from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $53.59 and a fifty-two week high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trex will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter valued at $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

