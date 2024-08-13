Transform Wealth LLC Sells 308 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,924 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 55.8% during the second quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 35,611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.35. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

