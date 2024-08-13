Transform Wealth LLC Has $562,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $51.27 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

