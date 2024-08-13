Transform Wealth LLC Has $382,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.53.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

