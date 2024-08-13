Transform Wealth LLC Buys 669 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $490.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $500.45 and its 200-day moving average is $480.80. The company has a market cap of $443.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.