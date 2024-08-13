Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 78.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.