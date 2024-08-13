TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Lowered to $1,515.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,422.94.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,239.71. 124,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,263. The company has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,277.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,238.74. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $802.46 and a twelve month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 30.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,708 shares of company stock valued at $124,711,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.