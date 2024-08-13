Traders Purchase Large Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 66,874 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 133% compared to the typical daily volume of 28,753 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $227,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TeraWulf

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

WULF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 19,740,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,962,695. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 56.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WULF has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.53.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

