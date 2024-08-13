Traders Buy High Volume of CXApp Call Options (NASDAQ:CXAI)

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,684 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,029% compared to the average volume of 65 call options.

CXApp Trading Up 149.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,409,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. CXApp has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Get CXApp alerts:

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. CXApp had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a negative net margin of 791.55%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CXApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CXApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.