Trade Desk’s (TTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $111.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00.

TTD has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.3 %

TTD stock opened at $97.04 on Friday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock worth $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $225,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,465,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,472,000 after acquiring an additional 659,337 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.