TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 54.5 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.20) earnings per share.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.3%.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
