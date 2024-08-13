TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 1st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 54.5 %

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $566,270.00, a P/E ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.20) earnings per share.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.3%.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

