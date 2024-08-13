TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL) Short Interest Up 154.5% in July

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 (NASDAQ:TPGXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Stock Performance

Shares of TPGXL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 9,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,787. TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.97.

TPG Operating Group II, L.P. 6.950% Fixed-Rate Junior Subordinated Notes due 2064 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

