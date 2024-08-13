Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Toyota Industries Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS TYIDY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. 11,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $106.84.
