Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Toyota Industries Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS TYIDY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. 11,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.53. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $106.84.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

