Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,192,100 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 5,803,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 476.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $44.73. 17,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,993. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $36.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

Featured Articles

