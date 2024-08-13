Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.65

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.65 and last traded at C$23.61, with a volume of 71721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.87.
A number of brokerages have commented on TXG. CIBC increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$26.94.
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
