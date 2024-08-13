Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the July 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Toray Industries Stock Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:TRYIY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 43,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,511. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Toray Industries has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $11.34.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter. Toray Industries had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.52%.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-fine fibers; and apparel products.

