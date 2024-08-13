Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 495.1% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Top KingWin Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TCJH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,995. Top KingWin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

Get Top KingWin alerts:

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.