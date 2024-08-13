Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 495.1% from the July 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Top KingWin Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ TCJH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,995. Top KingWin has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.
About Top KingWin
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Top KingWin
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Top KingWin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top KingWin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.