TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Up 240.0% in July

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 240.0% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Choreo LLC owned about 0.24% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

TOMZ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 42.31% and a negative net margin of 47.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.