Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Toast from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Toast alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

TOST opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Toast has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Toast’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,999,942.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 93.4% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth about $4,516,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 179,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Toast by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Free Report

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.