Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 4,166,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,749,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
Tilray Trading Up 4.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tilray
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.