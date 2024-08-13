Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 4,166,323 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,749,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Tilray Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

About Tilray

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Tilray by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 204,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tilray by 46.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

