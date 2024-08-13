Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth $11,438,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TRI opened at $160.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.72. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

