The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Increased by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 5.8% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3,338.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 341,863 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 10,619 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 249,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

WMB traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,169,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,619,384. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

