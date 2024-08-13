The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $2,626,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 393,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,346,000 after acquiring an additional 53,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 683,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,202,000 after acquiring an additional 70,201 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 776,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,872,000 after purchasing an additional 305,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $2,510,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,606,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Price Performance

TTD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.73. 1,480,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,411. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $102.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

