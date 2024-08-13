The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit Sells 18,300 Shares

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,487,546.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYT stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 918,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,505,000 after buying an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,268 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in New York Times by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,844,000 after purchasing an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in New York Times by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,131,000 after purchasing an additional 482,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in New York Times by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after purchasing an additional 438,680 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

