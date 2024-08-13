The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) EVP James Steele Cook Purchases 1,098 Shares

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) EVP James Steele Cook purchased 1,098 shares of Manitowoc stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $10,013.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,014.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.29. 417,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Manitowoc by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

