The Goldman Sachs Group Raises monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $340.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MNDY. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded monday.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.53.

NASDAQ MNDY traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $261.17. 201,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,782. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 686.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $265.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.86 and a 200-day moving average of $218.68.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

