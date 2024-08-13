The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Down 2.9%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 564,186 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,599,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEO

The GEO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.16 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 399.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The GEO Group

(Get Free Report)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.