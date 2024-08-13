The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 928,460 shares of company stock worth $575,312,245. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $68.40. 2,656,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,012,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $294.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

