The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.64.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CI traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.36. 257,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.16 and its 200-day moving average is $340.29. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.