The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,143,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.64.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,434. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.29.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,668. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

