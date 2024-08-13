The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 315.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CGABL stock opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Get Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 alerts:

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061

biohaven is engaged in the identification and development of clinical stage compounds targeting the glutamatergic system. biohaven obtained licenses from yale university school of medicine and massachusetts general hospital regarding intellectual property relating to the use of certain glutamate modulating agents in the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.