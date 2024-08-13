The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Receives $326.92 Average PT from Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $326.92.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $273.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $318.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
SAM stock opened at $266.07 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $254.40 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.03 and a 200 day moving average of $298.72.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.60). Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
