The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

NYSE BA traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $166.56. 2,919,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,240. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

