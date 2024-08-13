The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BA traded up $4.05 on Tuesday, reaching $168.18. 5,004,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.24. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

